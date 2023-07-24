Amaan creates national record

LAHORE: Pakistan’s promising swimmer Mohammad Amaan Siddiqui on Sunday created a new national record in the 400m freestyle when he clocked 4:12.29 in the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Amaan bettered his own national record as he also held this record with his previous time of 4:15.78. However, his performance in the event was not impressive as he finished 50th out of 55 swimmers who swam in this event.