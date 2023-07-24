Pak kabaddi players return from Iran training tour

LAHORE: Pakistan kabaddi team on Sunday returned from Iran after a 14-day joint training with Iran national team in order to prepare for the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

The players were advised to take rest on Sunday and the training will be resumed from Monday (today).

“Yes, we reached Islamabad today and the players have been advised to take rest today and from tomorrow we will resume training,” Pakistan team coach Badshah Gul told ‘The News’ from Islamabad. “Actually we don’t have time at our disposal,” he was quick to add.

The coach was satisfied with the training tour of Iran where the Green-shirts held joint training sessions with Iran team at Gorgan.

“We learnt a lot from Iran as they have a standard set-up and are a strong nation in the sport,” Badshah Gul said.

“We also played a few matches. We beat their Army team and Golestan state side. We also played a couple of matches against Iran national team. We won one game and the other was won by Iran. I think it was a productive trip and will help us in the Asian Games,” Badshah Gul said.