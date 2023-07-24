Pak pacers ‘make life difficult’: Silverwood

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday Pakistan´s pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah "make life difficult” for any batting line up.

“The two fast bowlers that Pakistan have are very good... they are good at their craft, they have good pace and they don´t give many runs away," he told reporters ahead of the second Test starting Monday (today) in Colombo. Pakistan arrived in Sri Lanka without a Test win to their name in 12 months but, despite a wobbly final-innings chase, a four-wicket victory in Galle means the visitors need only a draw to win the two-match series.

Pakistan may want to include another seamer as the the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) is known to provide bounce and movement, but will have to consider whether to make changes to a winning side.

“This ground is going to be a different examination for us, with different skills required," Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn said, adding the whole squad is "fit and ready" for selection.“Certainly we need to adapt to the conditions that we find on each of the days, and on each of the phases of the game,” Bradburn said.

Sri Lanka are playing their first Test match at the SSC after five years -- a match they lost to England by 42 runs, when Silverwood was England´s bowling coach. “I know what to expect from this venue," said Silverwood."If you want to be good and competitive all round the world, you have to learn to play under different conditions,” he added.

One of the key areas that Sri Lanka must focus on is their fielding, which proved costly in the first Test at Galle. “If we analyse the last Test match, if we are honest, we fell short," said Silverwood.

“The dropped catches proved costly. This is not the first time it´s happened... There were stages when we let them get away, at one point they scored at five runs an over, we need to drag that back.

“Sri Lanka have won 20 of the 43 Tests played at SSC and lost only nine, including the most recent Test it hosted, against England five years ago.Pakistan have played there on six occasions and have a one win, one loss record with the rest drawn.