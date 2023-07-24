MQM-P legislators berate Hesco for prolonged power cuts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Elected representatives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday decried prolonged power cuts in Hyderabad and blamed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) for the situation.

In a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, they said the atrocities of Hesco had exacerbated the misery of the people of Hyderabad.

MNA Salahuddin said Hesco had shutting down power supply in Hyderabad for 14 hours daily in the name of announced and unannounced load-shedding. Even due to minor faults, the power supply was cut for hours, he added.

He was of the view that the transformer repair or replacement process took weeks, and citizens were facing overbilling, but no steps were being taken to improve the situation. He added that Hesco officers did not answer phone calls to listen to the complaints. The people were worried because of lack of power during extreme hot weather, he remarked.

MNA Sabir Qaimkhani said many residents of Hyderabad had been deprived of water due to load-shedding, and there was no water even during Muharram. He alleged that Hesco staff recorded incorrect readings due to slab rates so that the power bills were higher.