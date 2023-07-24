Man awarded 10-year jail term for carrying 1kg heroin

A model court has awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of heroin.

Ghulam Murtaza was found guilty of carrying heroin powder weighing one kilogramme in Sherpao Basti, Bahadurabad, in September last year. Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) ordered the convict to pay a Rs200,000 fine or undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

The judge observed that the prosecution had successfully proved its case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. He remarked that in the narcotic cases, one of the most crucial aspects was that the prosecution must prove safe custody of the narcotic substance from the time of its recovery until the time it was sent for a chemical examination, adding that if it failed to do so, there was a possibility that the narcotic substance was tampered with before it was received at the chemical laboratory for examination.

"It is a settled law that in such cases where unbroken chain of safe custody cannot be proved by the prosecution, the chemical report is of no legal value but in the present case, no such situation has been observed because the accused was arrested by the police on 20.09.2022 when the recovery of the narcotic was effected from his exclusive possession," the judge pointed out.

He said the transmission of the case property from the place of recovery to the police station and from there to the chemical examiner was well established by the prosecution through evidence and the defence side had failed to shatter it.

The judge also extended the benefit of the Section 382-B (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the man and remanded him back to the prison to serve out the sentence.

State Prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti argued that on September 20, the excise police spotted the man in Sherpao Basti, Bahadurabad, and searched him on suspicion, during which 1,015 grammes of heroin powder wrapped in a plastic shopper with a yellow tape was recovered.

In his statement under the Section 342 of the CrPC, the accused claimed innocence but refused to have himself examined on oath. The defence counsel said there were material discrepancies, anomalies and contradictions in the evidence of the prosecution which rendered its story doubtful. The court was pleaded to acquit the accused for lack of evidence.

The FIR was lodged under the section 6s and 9 (1)6-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Amendment Act 2022.