Man drowns bathing at Turtle Beach

A young man drowned off Turtle Beach on Sunday. According to the Edhi welfare organisation, an Edhi marine services team fished out the body of the drowned youth from the sea.
The deceased was taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as 22-year-old Hassan, son of Asif. The man was picnicking at the beach when he went swimming and drowned. His body was handed over to his family.
