SHC dismisses plea against razing dangerous building

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the petition of a woman against the demolition of a building in the city courts area that has been declared dangerous.

Petitioner Shehar Bano submitted in her petition that she was a co-owner of the plot measuring 286 square yards at Dr Syedna Tahir Saifuddin Road, Wadhumal Udharam Quarters, opposite the city courts.

She assailed the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) letter with regard to the demolition of the building by declaring it as dangerous for inhabitants.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the impugned order with regard to the sealing and demolition of the property was mala fide because it was issued at the behest of the other co-owners of the plot who are in dispute/litigation with the petitioner.

He submitted that the petitioner has not been provided a hearing for the declaration of the building as dangerous in terms of the proviso to Section 14(3) of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance (SBCO), 1979, read with Chapter 7 of the Karachi Building & Town Planning Regulations (KBTPR), 2002.

The SBCA’s counsel submitted that the building had been declared dangerous by the Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings, whereafter all the occupants except the petitioner had vacated the same, and the building had been substantially demolished.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry observed that admittedly, the building on the subject plot was very old.

The court observed that the documents filed by the SBCA show that the Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings had concluded that the roof slab had collapsed on the front side, and the structure was in a very poor condition, so the building was inhabitable, hence declared dangerous.

The court also observed that after the technical committee’s report, the SBCA had issued ejectment notices under Section 14(3) of the SBCO to the owners, occupants and tenants of the building, requiring them to vacate the same immediately for the purposes of demolition, as the building might collapse and cause loss of lives and properties.

The court further observed that apparently, everyone complied except the petitioner on the ground floor, and resultantly, the building was partially, albeit substantially, demolished.

The bench observed that the fact that the upper floors of the building stand demolished was acknowledged by the petitioner, and she had not challenged the findings of the technical committee that the building had become dangerous and uninhabitable, and was required to be demolished.

The bench also observed that the petitioner had not challenged the ejectment notices issued by the SBCA under Section 14(3) of the SBCO as far back as January 2022.

The bench further observed that it could not be the petitioner’s case that she was unaware of the said findings and notices when the other occupants of the building were vacating it and when the structure around her was being demolished as dangerous.

The SHC observed that it was too late in the day, rather futile for the petitioner, to contend that she was not given a hearing in terms of the proviso to Section 14(3) of the SBCO, read with Chapter 7 of the KBTPR, so as to dispute the demolition recommended by the technical committee.

The SHC also observed that the photographs filed by the SBCA demonstrate that after the demolition of the upper floors of the building, the roof of the shops on the ground floor are in a precarious state, posing a threat not only to the lives of the occupants of the said shops but also to the lives of the public who frequent those shops and the thoroughfare.

The SHC further observed that the court does not see any reason to interfere with the public duty of the SBCA of ensuring public safety against a dangerous building, and therefore, dismissed the petition.

Death sentence

The SHC has issued notices to the prosecutor general and others on an application seeking the restoration of a petition against the death sentence awarded by a military court to an activist of a banned militant organisation.

The SHC had earlier dismissed Kulsoom Bano’s petition against the death sentence awarded to her brother on the grounds of non-prosecution of the case.

She said her brother Attaur Rehman, alias Naeem Bukhari, had been picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on August 29, 2015, when he was travelling from his home to Hyderabad.

She also said their family had approached the court for his recovery, but they received an anonymous phone call asking them to withdraw the petition if they wanted to meet Rehman. She added that they withdrew the petition after meeting with him at a detention centre.

The petitioner said the family later found out that Rehman had been sentenced to death by a military court on December 5, 2016, on charges of terrorism, and that he was taken to the central prison on December 1, 2022.

She said the jail authorities now claim that they had shifted Rehman to the Hyderabad prison, but they did not provide any documents relating to the shifting of the prisoner.

She also said that the sentence awarded to Rehman was illegal because no civilian could be tried by a military court. She added that the military authorities had also been approached for copies of the judgment but in vain.

She requested the high court to declare that the military court had no jurisdiction to try civilians and award punishment, and to direct the federal government to provide a copy of the military court’s judgment.

She also requested that the judgement be suspended until her petition was decided, and that her brother be provided with all the medical and health facilities in accordance with the jail manual.

Filing an application for the restoration of the petition, she said that she could not appear before the court due to some family problems, and requested that the court restore the petition.

Granting the application, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Agha Faisal issued notices to the prosecutor general and others, telling them to file their comments on the next date of hearing.

Woman found

The SHC has also disposed of a petition against the disappearance of a woman after the investigating officer informed the court that the missing woman had been traced.

Filing comments on Raees Khan’s petition against the disappearance of his daughter Rubina, the IO said that the missing woman’s whereabouts had been found, and that she had married Shabbir Ahmed of her own free will.

The IO also said that the woman had recorded her statement before the East judicial magistrate that she had not been kidnapped but had married Ahmed of her own free will.

After taking the police report on record, the court said that since the woman’s whereabouts had been traced, the petition had served its purpose; and so, the SHC disposed of the petition.