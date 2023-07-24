City to get more buses: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has once again announced good news for the public, saying that a new batch of buses has arrived in Karachi, and new routes are scheduled to commence in just a few days.
In his statement released on social media, Memon mentioned that the arrival of the new buses would significantly improve transportation convenience for the people of the city.
Moreover, he revealed that additional batches of buses are expected to reach the city in both August and October, further enhancing the public transportation system.
The minister stressed that the provincial government’s mission, along with the promises and services of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, would be continued steadfastly in the realm of transportation.
