Recent rains have turned roads into pools, laments Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the recent light spells of rain in the city have turned roads into pools, while the local government’s elected representatives from New Karachi have been kept deprived of powers.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference that was held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s Karachi headquarters, on Saturday.

He said that a minimal spell of light rain submerged several roads in the North Karachi and New Karachi areas of the city because the storm water drains were full of sludge and garbage, adding that the authorities concerned failed to clear the nullahs beforehand.

On the other hand, he pointed out, the elected LG representatives have been kept deprived of their due administrative and financial powers since they took oath on June 19. Town chairmen in the affected areas worked on a self-help basis to clear the roads and drain out the rainwater, he said.

Rehman recalled that after the JI’s 29-day sit-in outside the provincial assembly, the Sindh government of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) had promised to devolve powers to grass roots level in accordance with Article 140-A of the constitution.

However, he claimed, the PPP captured the mayorship of Karachi by unfair means, and did not devolve powers. This scenario depicts the feudal mindset of the PPP, intending to run the affairs in the city under the feudal system, he remarked.

Talking about K-Electric, he raised the point that practically, the national grid is providing electricity to Karachi, so he said that there is no need for KE on the ground.