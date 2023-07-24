All agencies mobilised for Muharram preparations: Wahab

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab held a review meeting for Muharram arrangements at the Frere Hall on Sunday, during which he said people of every school of thought express their devotion and love to the martyrs of Karbala in Muharram.

Wahab said the civic administration is solving problems together with the clergy. “The entire administration of Karachi is with me. All civil, municipal and law enforcement agencies are active and mobilised.”

He said Muharram teaches us sacrifice, so we have to promote peace, fraternity and equality among the residents. “I myself am joining various processions and congregations.”

He also said municipal works are being carried out for cleanliness, repairing and carpeting of the routes of the processions, and fixing of the water and sewerage issues. The processions will pass through their designated routes in a peaceful manner, he added.

The mayor said that all the organisations, including the Rangers, the police, the district administrations, the fire brigade and rescue services, are on board and in complete touch with each other, to ensure foolproof arrangements so that the participants of Majalis and processions do not face any problem.

He said that the seventh to 10th of Muharram are important days, as Majalis and processions are held in the city. “It is our responsibility to facilitate them on this occasion.”

He added that all organizations are working together, and the problems of water and sewage are being solved on a priority basis. He also issued orders on the spot to solve the problems pointed out by Ulema and organisers of processions.