Two ‘robbers’ severely injured after beaten up by mob

Two alleged robbers were seriously injured after they were caught and severely beaten up by a crowd in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place near a fuel station in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the two suspects to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the two suspects had attacked citizens during a mugging bid after which people in the area got hold of them and brutally beat them up.

Weapons, a mobile phone, cash and motorcycle were also seized from their possession. The arrested men were identified as 18-year-old Nazeer and 25-year-old Amir.

Separately, six suspects robbed shopkeepers, customers, passers-by and rickshaw drivers in a market in the Korangi area. There was a rush of people at the time of the robbery in the crowded market.

The suspects also stole cash and cartons of imported milk from a grocery store and fled. CCTV footage of the incident also came to light in which the suspects can be seen roaming in the market.

In another incident, a rider of an online food supply company was injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid in North Karachi. He was identified as 29-year-old Abdul Haleem. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.