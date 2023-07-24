Mining plan not to affect protected Karoonjhar Hills, says Bijarani

After two aides to the Sindh chief minister from Tharparkar vocally opposed the latest mining plan in their area, Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Bijarani has explained that the proposed operation to extract granite in Thar is not going to affect the protected site of Karoonjhar Hills in any way.

In a statement issued on Sunday after people took to social media to vehemently oppose the proposed mining plan, the mines and mineral development minister said that the auction notice had not been issued by the provincial government to mine the protected Karoonjhar Hills.

Bijarani said that the Karoonjhar Hills were as close to his heart as they were to other concerned natives of his province. He said that up to 26 billion tonnes of granite reserves were present in the total surveyed land in the area of the Karoonjhar mountain range.

The minister said that the latest auction would be conducted to engage the services of mining companies for extracting up to 10.6 billion tonnes of granite reserves present beneath the flatland in Nagarparkar some 15 to 20 kilometres away from the Karoonjhar Hills.

“I am a son of the soil, so I know very well how to protect my native land and its national heritage,” said Bijarani. He said that the auction would take place for such an area in the plain where the government had allowed mining.

The mines and mineral development minister clarified that the proposed mining operation had nothing to do with the Karoonjhar Hills located in the centre of Nagarparkar.

Bijarani mentioned that Sindh’s plains were full of precious minerals, saying that advertisements were published to hire the services of mining companies for their extraction under the prescribed lawful procedure that was fully scrutinised. He said the government had placed a ban on mining operations at the Karoonjhar Hills.

In his latest correspondence sent to Bijarani, Special Assistant to CM (SACM) on Human Rights Surendar Valasai said that the notices published in certain newspapers for the auction of pieces of the mighty Karoonjhar mountains had drawn public ire and vocal protests.

The chief executive’s aide said that the people of Thar are spiritually attached to the majestic mountains of Karoonjhar, adding that they also admire its beautiful flora and fauna.

He said that concerned political and social workers as well as ordinary citizens are unanimous against the auctioning of any piece of the glorious hills that have preserved thousands of years of history of the Thar area.

“I also hereby join this voice as a Thari, and demand that the said auction be cancelled because the people’s government cannot conduct any action that is opposed by the people,” said Valasai.

He hoped that the mines and mineral development minister would announce the cancellation of the plan to auction parts of the Karoonjhar Hills for mining.

In a separate letter to Bijarani, SACM on Sports Arbab Lutfullah also urged the provincial minister to immediately halt the auction, and hold a Khuli Kachehri (open court) on this issue.

Lutfullah said in the letter that Karoonjhar is a mesmerising wonder and the most ancient place in Pakistan. It is not just a collection of stones but a treasure trove of historical, ecological, geographical and cultural significance, he added.

He said that this majestic mountain is not only a tourist attraction but also holds a sacred status for the people of various faiths while being a place of immense spiritual importance.

“I strongly oppose the audacious act of auctioning off the Karoonjhar mountains by the mines and mineral development department. Let us unite to preserve the beauty and heritage of Karoonjhar by demanding its recognition as a World Heritage site.”