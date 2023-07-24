 
Unbalanced lives

July 24, 2023

If we look at how most people spend their time nowadays, we see that people cannot spare a few hours to do some exercise. And yet, they find the time to spend hours glued to their phones. This is especially true for young people.

Smart phones have become an addiction and are leading to many health problems. We must balance out our daily routine and should take out some time for physical activity too.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi