Unbalanced lives

If we look at how most people spend their time nowadays, we see that people cannot spare a few hours to do some exercise. And yet, they find the time to spend hours glued to their phones. This is especially true for young people.
Smart phones have become an addiction and are leading to many health problems. We must balance out our daily routine and should take out some time for physical activity too.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Cipher saga’ . The tactic of playing politics by misusing one’s popularity...
This letter refers to the article ‘Hand the baton to the young’ by I Hussain. He is right to conclude that the...
Rain ought to be a blessing but, more often than not, it spells trouble for the residents of Karachi. Even light...
The ability of terror groups to find refuge in Afghanistan is posing a threat to our security. The Afghan Taliban are...
While driving on the GT Road from Nowshera to Peshawar I was lucky to avoid an accident since every vehicle was using...
I feel as though the entire nation is waiting for a saviour to appear and resolve all our many problems. This is...