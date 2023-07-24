Trust but verify

This letter refers to the article ‘Hand the baton to the young’ (July 21, 2023) by I Hussain. He is right to conclude that the overconfidence of the Titanic’s captain resulted in the disaster. By the way, the story is much the same with our captain and his ship. However, in the latter case, many of the captain’s men jumped off the sinking ship and have started their lives afresh.

The writer’s call for the baton to be handed over to the young is well taken. However, the advice should not be taken literally and must be complemented with thorough vetting of the young aspirants as regards merit and integrity. If not, we could be short-changed yet again. Surely, we don’t want the old guard to install their similarly-disposed offspring as puppets, while pulling the strings from the background.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi