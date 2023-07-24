Trust but verify

This letter refers to the article ‘Hand the baton to the young’ (July 21, 2023) by I Hussain. He is right to conclude that the overconfidence of the Titanic’s captain resulted in the disaster. By the way, the story is much the same with our captain and his ship. However, in the latter case, many of the captain’s men jumped off the sinking ship and have started their lives afresh.
The writer’s call for the baton to be handed over to the young is well taken. However, the advice should not be taken literally and must be complemented with thorough vetting of the young aspirants as regards merit and integrity. If not, we could be short-changed yet again. Surely, we don’t want the old guard to install their similarly-disposed offspring as puppets, while pulling the strings from the background.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
In today’s rapidly changing global order and regional geopolitics, Pakistan’s foreign policy faces multiple...
Over the past few months, I have observed an alarming rise in incidents of reckless and careless driving in our...
Artificial Intelligence has made a significant impact on jobs and the workforce in various industries. Robotic...
The federal government has taken a commendable step by launching the third phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth...
Following the reports of Ishaq Dar being the favourite for the caretaker PM slot, I request all our political parties...
This refers to the news story ‘To take important decisions...: Election Act to be amended to empower caretaker PM:...