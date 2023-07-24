Only takes a drizzle

Rain ought to be a blessing but, more often than not, it spells trouble for the residents of Karachi. Even light showers disrupt the city's infrastructure and create a mess on its streets. The mild rain reveals the poor quality of our drainage system, as dirty water and garbage overflow from various places, but no one seems to pay attention or take action.

The situation has been like this for a long time, and it is disheartening to see our city suffer due to such problems. I request that the local authorities take immediate action to resolve the drainage issues in Karachi, so that the roads remain unflooded and no one faces any harm.

Taha Ahmed

Karachi