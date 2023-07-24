Bad for all

The ability of terror groups to find refuge in Afghanistan is posing a threat to our security. The Afghan Taliban are not living up to the promises they made in the Doha Agreement. However, it is not just Pakistan that is being negatively impacted by the presence of terror groups in Afghanistan.

This issue is also preventing Afghanistan from making progress by creating an environment that inhibits the flow of investment into the country. For its part, Pakistan has been trying to help its neighbour economically. For instance, we, along with China, have agreed to extend the Belt and Road Initiative into Afghanistan. However without a stable security environment, Afghanistan will not prosper.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur