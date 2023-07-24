Where is the toll tax going?

While driving on the GT Road from Nowshera to Peshawar I was lucky to avoid an accident since every vehicle was using the lane on the right side meant only for overtaking. A couple of police mobiles passed by me from the wrong side without checking the vehicles using the lane meant for overtaking only.
The next day, I travelled to Lahore and was distressed by the dirty look of the toll booths. There was so much dirt on the mirrors of the cabins that the cashier sitting inside was not visible. One wonders what the concerned authorities are doing to facilitate the travellers who pay the toll tax.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
