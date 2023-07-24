Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressing the media after unveiling the Economic Survey. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: As sources report consensus between PML-N and PPP on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister, the latter said Election 2017 is going to be amended to enable the interim ruler to take important decisions.



In a TV programme, when asked if the section 230 of the election law was going to be amended, Dar replied in the affirmative, saying the country cannot be handed over to a government for day-to-day decision.

According to sources, the government, after reaching consensus with the PMLN is also taking the other political parties into confidence.

Sources to Geo News, Ishaq Dar is also acceptable to the establishment.

Denying agreement on Ishaq Dar’s name, PPP Information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi told The News, “The PMLN has not shared the name of Senator Ishaq Dar with the PPP so far.

He said the consultation was going on within the party and with the coalition partners. The party will decide when any name is proposed.

To a question in the TV programme about the reports that he is taking over as the caretaker PM, Dar said one should not aspire for an office and anyone could be chosen to assume the PM office.

When asked if there was a consensus on his name, Dar said that his record shows he always did his job to the best of his capability.

Speaking in Geo News program Naya Pakistan, Federal Minister for Planning and PMLN General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal said Ishaq Dar will be caretaker prime minister if all parties agreed.

Ahsan Iqbal said the cabinet and allies will be taken into confidence before making a decision.

He clarified that it will be premature to say anything about who is in and who is out for the caretaker PM slot. He there was no discussion in the party so far on the issue nor has he any knowledge of any such decision.

Meanwhile, well-placed parliamentary sources told The News the two houses of the Parliament would separately adopt the Electoral Reforms Bill introducing major changes to the Election Act-2017 this week.

The proposed reforms would enhance powers of the caretaker government to transact important matters of national significance, much beyond day-to-day affair. The amendments in the act would strengthen the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) further for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Sources said a comprehensive bill would be approved by the federal cabinet in its meeting early this week and the same would be tabled in the National Assembly where it would be laid and piloted by Law and Justice Minister Senator Muhammad Azam Nazir Tarar. The amendments in the act would be passed by Senate by end of the week.

The sources pointed out that the law would enable the caretaker government to act like an elected government in dealing with international affairs and could act in sovereign manner thereof.

The caretakers would entertain the provincial issues in the way an elected government could deal including their fiscal matters.

The committee constituted by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf under former speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has compiled its recommendations and have been given to the government for further action. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held marathon closed-doors session of the committee and approved the bill for reforms.

The sources said that the laws and rules pertaining to the scrutiny of the candidates would be adhered to exceptional strictness in the upcoming polls so that no undesirable person could reach the Parliament or provincial assembly.

The bill will also accommodate the recommendations of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja who earlier asked for granting powers to the Commission to take certain actions. He reminded the government the conduct of elections is dependent upon the necessary arrangements to be made by the commission to ensure that the “standards of honesty, justness, fairness provided in Article 218(2) are met”.

The CEC mentioned that the electoral body has consistently strived to uphold the writ of law, fair play, and merit in letter and spirit. However, he reminded that the commission’s writ has been systematically challenged on several occasions. “In practice, ECP’s authority has been eroded,” the letter stated.

The Chief Election Commissioner, in his letters, wrote about the ECP’s crucial disciplinary interventions in the past which were stayed and set aside, which gave wayward functionaries the message of hiding behind legal orders despite committing “serious level irregularities in discharge of their official functions”.

He recalled that the ECP’s writ was severely compromised at the time. The commission’s recommendations have already been addressed by the parliament through legislation in past few weeks, the sources said.