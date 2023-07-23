N-League senator demands withdrawal of increase in electricity price

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Asif Kermani has demanded that the federal government withdraw the decision of increasing electricity charges.

He said the raise of Rs7.50 per unit in the electricity price would exacerbate the financial burden on the middle class and the poor. The senator urged the prime minister to withdraw the order to increase power price.

Kermani said the increase in the electricity price had resulted in an extreme reaction among the people. He added that the decision was likely to affect the outcome of the coming elections.It may be noted that the federal cabinet approved the increase of Rs7.50 per unit increase in the price of electricity.