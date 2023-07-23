24 Grade-20 officers selected for NS course

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday selected 24 officers of Grade-20 for the National Security and War Course 2023-24, which will commence on August 14 at the National Defence University (NDU) and culminate on December 31, helping the officers in elevation to the next grade. The senior officers selected for the course include Information Ministry Director General PIO Mubashir Hassan, Islamabad Inspector General Police Akbar Nasir Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Asad Gillani, Ambassador for Hungary Asif Hussain Memon, FIA Director Muhammad Alam, Peshawar DIG Abbas Ahsan, ISI Deputy Director General Muhammad Siddique, Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director General Arshad Ali Khan, BOI Director General Nadeem Bashir and Hina Akram, Commissioner IRS Karachi. The National Security and War Course 2023-24 will start on August 14 at the National Defence University and culminate on December 31. The NDU president has issued a list in accordance with the directive of the prime minister.
