Three including two women of Kalhora family recovered

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered two women and a child belonging to the Kalhora family who were held hostage by the members of Mahar clan.

Sukkur SSP Sanghaar Malik said the people of Mahar clan stormed the village Nabi Bux Kalhoro, killing two men of Kalhora family, identified as Abdul Ghaffar and Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, and abducting two women and a child. He said the incident took place after a girl from the Mahar clan eloped with a boy of Kalhora clan, prompting the members of the Mahar clan to attack the village.

He said the police launched an operation to recover the abducted women and child and bulldozed the houses of Mahars and their other assets. The police also conducted raids on village Peer Wah near Pano Aqil in district Sukkur and recovered women Muskan and Imam Khatoon Kalhoro and a child, handing over them to their parents.

He further said the operation was underway to arrest the killers, adding that an FIR against around 140 armed men of the Mahar clan, including 35 identified and others unidentified, has been registered at the Sangi Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act. It is pertinent to mention that Sukkur DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani, taking notice of the incident of storming the Kalhora village and abduction of two women and a child by members of the Mahar clan, had suspended the Sangi Police Station SHO and his all staff over failure to foil the attack.