US lawmaker emphasises need for strong ties with Pakistan to deal with terrorism

WASHINGTON: Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Saturday emphasised the need for a strong Pakistan-US alliance and partnership to deal with issues related to Afghanistan, refugees and terrorism.

He made these comments while speaking to journalists after attending a barbeque reception and mango festival, hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

During the reception, McCaul and Khan discussed ways to strengthen the Pak-US ties. Meanwhile, the US representative also hoped the economic alliance between both countries would bring them closer to each other.

McCaul said the more trade and economic investment the two nations can have together, the closer their ties will be. He added that the US and Pakistan have a security alliance, a security partnership, but also need to have an economic alliance that would draw them together.

The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said they always wanted Pakistan and the US to be friends.

