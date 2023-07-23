Nepra works out end tariff for all consumers

Image of NEPRA building — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: After the per unit increase of 21-27 per cent (Rs 3-7.50) in the base electricity tariff for various consumer categories except for the lifeline and protected consumers recommended by the government, Nepra has worked out the new end tariff for every category of domestic consumers by including the estimated average taxes, FPA and ongoing QTA. The regulator has also worked out end tariffs for commercial and industrial consumers.

In response to the suggested increase by Rs3-7.50 per unit in the base tariff from the government, the official working done by Nepra, excluding the expected hike of Rs4-5 per unit in the head of QTA for the last quarter of FY23 for the domestic consumers using ToU meters, the end consumers tariff during peak hours from 7pm to 11pm will be at Rs54.51 (FCA of Rs1.90+ongoing QTA Rs1.26+ average taxes of Rs9.54 per unit with the applicable tariff of Rs41.89 per unit). In case of the expected increase of Rs4-5 per unit in the head of last Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of FY23, the end tariff may go up to Rs60.52 per unit.

And during the off-peak hours, the consumers will have an end tariff per unit of Rs46.87 per unit and if Rs5 in the head of the last QTA of FY23 is added, the tariff during off-peak hours may go up to Rs51.87 per unit.

However, the commercial consumers for all categories (B1, B2, B3, and B4) will be having end tariffs in the range of Rs47.37-52.47 per unit excluding the Rs4-5 per unit expected increase in the tariff of the last QTA of FY23. And for industrial consumers, the new end tariff will be hovering in the range of Rs48.90-57.87. And if the likely increase in tariff of Rs4-5 per unit in the last QTA expected FY23 is added, it goes up to Rs62.87 per unit. Likewise, the commercial and industrial consumers’ end tariff has been worked at up to Rs61.86 per unit, and after the expected new QTA rate of Rs4-5 per unit, their tariffs would increase up to Rs65.68-66.86 per unit. For tariff determination of the last QTA of FY23, the Discos have started submitting their petitions and the regulator would soon announce new adjustments. The new end tariff for the domestic consumers will be in the range of Rs23.77-54.51 per unit and this increase does not include the expected tariff of Rs4-5 per unit in the head of the last QTA of FY23. The Nepra is working on the last QTA of FY23, which will also be added that will raise the actual end tariff of domestic consumers in the range of Rs29.77-59.51 per unit.

However, the residential consumers consuming 0-100 units a month will be having a maximum bill of Rs2,377 based on new end tariff of Rs23.77 per unit by adding a monthly FCA (fuel charges adjustment) of Rs1.90 per unit, ongoing QTA (quarterly tariff adjustment) of Rs1.26 and taxes of Rs4.12 per unit with applicable tariff of Rs16.48 per unit. The consumers utilizing 101-200 units a month will have electricity bills up to Rs6,320 for the month of July 2023 based on the actual tariff of Rs31.60 per unit, and those who consume 201-300 units will have bills up to Rs11,001 based on new tariff of Rs36.67 per unit.

The electricity consumers of 301-400 units will be receiving bills up to Rs17,032 based on new end tariff of Rs42.58 per unit. Similarly, the consumers who consume 401-500 units will have a new end tariff of Rs46.47 per unit and will receive bills up to Rs23,235 per month.

The consumers who use 501-600 units will have the new per-unit tariff of Rs48.19 and this is how they will get bills up to Rs28,914. Those who use electricity units in the range of 601-700 will have the new tariff of Rs49.57 per unit after adding the taxes, FPA, ongoing PTA, and estimated average taxes and electricity bills up to Rs34,699 per month. In the end, those high-end domestic consumers using above 700 units per month will be having new end tariff of Rs55.52 per unit.

And if the expected increase of Rs 4-5 per unit is added as a result of the determination of the last QTA of FY23 by the Nepra, charges for every category will increase more accordingly and the monthly bill will also be increased to the maximum level.

And the end tariff of using more than 700 units will have a new tariff of Rs60.52 per unit.