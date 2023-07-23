Electric shock for power consumers in Pakistan: Base tariff for residential users hiked by up to Rs7.50/unit

A technician fixes new electricity meters at a residential building in Karachi, Pakistan, in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a significant increase in the base tariff by Rs7.50 per unit for electricity, dealing a severe blow to middle-and lower-middle-class consumers with Time of Use (TOU) metres.

The base tariff has increased by Rs7.50 per unit, resulting in rates of Rs42 per unit during peak hours and Rs36 per unit during off-peak hours. But this is without factoring in monthly fuel price adjustments (FPA), quarterly tariff adjustments (QTA), surcharges, taxes and duties, electricity duty, and PTV fees. With their addition, the Time of Use (TOU) end consumer tariff is estimated to go in the range of a whopping Rs62-65 per unit.

The impact of this jump in tariff is not limited to the middle and lower-middle classes; it also affects high-end consumers, commercial consumers, and industrial consumers using 400 units or more per month. These consumers will be burdened with a significant cross-subsidy to compensate for lifeline, protected, and non-protected consumers using electricity up to 400 units. This spike in commercial tariffs will range from Rs35.38 to Rs41.35 per unit, while the industrial consumers’ tariff (B1, B2, B3, and B4) will rise to Rs32-38 per unit, excluding FPA, QTA, taxes, and duties.

Despite the NEPRA’s determination of an average increase in the base tariff of Rs4.96 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit for FY24, the federal cabinet has approved a surge of 21-27 percent (Rs3-7.50 per unit) for various categories, along with a subsidy of Rs322 billion for the current financial year.

The government’s motion for a uniform tariff with NEPRA’s approval aims to rationalise tariffs among different categories. However, a further increase of Rs3-5 per unit is expected in July 2023, as NEPRA works on the last Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of FY23, affecting the end consumer tariff.

The proposed tariff increase has raised concerns among millions of Pakistanis, who are already grappling with economic challenges due to rising inflation. The surge in electricity prices is likely to have far-reaching effects on both the social and economic aspects of their lives. This could also put a strain on businesses, making their operations more costly.

To address the consumer end tariff recommendations of distribution companies, including K-Electric, the government has filed an “Instant Motion” with NEPRA. The motion aims to establish a uniform schedule of tariffs (SoT) for power consumers by incorporating targeted subsidies and rationalising inter-distribution companies’ tariffs.

NEPRA will conduct a public hearing on the government’s motion on July 24 (Monday). Notably, the regulator had previously announced a national average increase of Rs4.96 per unit for FY24, raising the current Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit.

Under the proposed tariff structure, residential consumers falling under the lifeline and protected categories, using up to 200 units per month, will not face any changes in the tariff. However, non-protected residential consumers using 1 to 100 units per month will experience an increase of Rs3 per unit, resulting in a 22.8 percent increase from the current rate. Their tariff will now increase to Rs16.48 per unit from the earlier Rs13.48 per unit.

Similarly, consumers in higher usage brackets will experience tariff increases ranging from 21.1 percent to 27 percent. For those consuming 101 to 200 units, the increase will be Rs4 per unit (or 21.1 percent), taking the current rate of Rs18.95 per unit to Rs22.95 per unit.

Likewise, for consumers using 201 to 300 units, the increase will be Rs5 per unit (or 22.6 percent), resulting in a new rate of Rs27.14 per unit from the earlier Rs22.14 per unit. For those falling within the 301 to 400 unit bracket, the hike will be Rs6.50 per unit (or 25.5 percent), leading to a revised rate of Rs32.03 per unit.

Interestingly, consumers using over 400 units of electricity per month face a proposed tariff increase of Rs7.5 per unit. For those using 401 to 500 units, the tariff will see a Rs7.5 per unit increase (or 27 percent), bringing the rate to Rs35.24 per unit. Consumers in the 501-600 units’ bracket will also experience the same Rs7.5 per unit increase (or 25.7 percent), resulting in a new rate of Rs36.66 per unit.

Likewise, for those consuming 601 to 700 units, the tariff will rise by Rs7.5 per unit (or 24.8 percent), bringing the rate to Rs37.8 per unit. Those using more than 700 units per month will face a Rs7.5 per unit increase (or 21.3 percent), leading to a revised rate of Rs42.72 per unit, compared to the previous rate of Rs35.22 per unit.

For peak load requirements exceeding 5kW, the Time of Use (ToU) peak tariff has been raised by Rs7.5 per unit, or 21.8 percent, bringing the rate to Rs41.89 per unit. Additionally, the ToU off-peak tariff has also increased by Rs7.5 per unit, resulting in a new rate of Rs35.57 per unit.

For industrial consumers and all commercial categories, the tariff will be raised by Rs7.5 per unit across the board, resulting in an increase of up to 30.7 percent. In the B1 category (up to 25kW), the industrial consumers will face a proposed average tariff increase of Rs7.5 per unit (or 28 percent), leading to a new rate of Rs34.33 per unit compared to the earlier rate of Rs26.83. Within this category, the off-peak tariff has been raised by 30.2 percent, resulting in a revised rate of Rs32.33 per unit.

Meanwhile, the peak tariff has increased by 24.7 percent, resulting in a new rate of Rs37.89 per unit.

In the B2 category (exceeding 25kW), the tariff has been raised by 28.5 percent to Rs33.83 per unit. Within this category, the Time of Use (ToU) peak tariff has been hiked by 24.7 percent to Rs37.83 per unit, while the off-peak tariff has increased by 30.5 percent to Rs32.12 per unit.

Similarly, in the B3 category, the ToU peak tariff has risen by 24.7 percent to Rs37.83 per unit, and the off-peak tariff has increased by 30.6 percent to Rs32.03 per unit. Likewise, for the B4 category, the peak tariff has seen an increase of 24.7 percent, resulting in a rate of Rs37.83 per unit, while the off-peak tariff has surged by 30.7 percent to Rs31.93 per unit.

Similarly, all the commercial consumer categories’ tariffs have undergone an increase of Rs7.5 per unit. For peak load requirements of less than 5kW, the tariff has been raised by 24.8 percent, resulting in a new rate of Rs37.75 per unit.

Under the category of peak load requirements exceeding 5kW, the regular tariff has been increased by 23.5 percent to Rs39.43 per unit. Additionally, the Time of Use (ToU) peak tariff has risen by 22.2 percent to Rs41.35 per unit, while the off-peak tariff has experienced a surge of 26.9 percent, leading to a revised rate of Rs35.38 per unit.

Moreover, for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, the power tariff has also been increased by 23.5 percent, resulting in a new rate of Rs39.43 per unit compared to the earlier rate of Rs31.93 per unit.