Good hygiene must to avoid infections during monsoon

Rawalpindi: The incidences of diarrhoea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis A and E along with other seasonal infections have started registering a sharp increase in this region of the country after the setting in of monsoon and according to health experts, the key to avoid the infections is the consumption of safe drinking water and foodstuff.

Experts say that having good hygiene including washing hands properly with soap particularly after going to the toilet and before having foodstuff or meals is also a must to avoid monsoon related health threats.

The allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have already been receiving a significant number of patients with diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal infections from several localities of the district.

Experts say that to avoid a severe outbreak of seasonal infections in the days to come, people must take necessary preventive measures and the concerned government authorities should educate public on how to avoid monsoon related health threats. The incidences of various infections get higher during monsoon mainly because hot and humid weather allows bacteria to grow faster.