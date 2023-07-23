JI terms electricity tariff hike ‘massacre of masses’

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) rejected an increase in basic electricity tariff up to Rs7.50 per unit approved by the federal cabinet and termed it economic murder of the masses. In a statement on Saturday, the JI Central Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said the increase would hit both the common mem and the business community. “The masses have to pay for line losses, corruption, luxurious use of electricity by bureaucracy and government offices,” they said.
Rawalpindi: The incidences of diarrhoea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis A and E along with other...
KHAR: Three people were injured when a car was targeted with a remote-controlled device here on Friday, police...
CHITRAL: The flash floods on Friday washed away seven houses in far-off Meragram no 2 village in Upper Chitral, locals...
PESHAWAR: The police in the capital city on Friday said a midnight attack on the Riaz Shaheed police post in Sarband...
NOWSHERA: Holding solely Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 incidents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians ...
Islamabad: It has become painful, almost traumatic to travel on the Islamabad Expressway, especially froing towards...