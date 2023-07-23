JI terms electricity tariff hike ‘massacre of masses’

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) rejected an increase in basic electricity tariff up to Rs7.50 per unit approved by the federal cabinet and termed it economic murder of the masses. In a statement on Saturday, the JI Central Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said the increase would hit both the common mem and the business community. “The masses have to pay for line losses, corruption, luxurious use of electricity by bureaucracy and government offices,” they said.