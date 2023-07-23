 
Sunday July 23, 2023
JI terms electricity tariff hike ‘massacre of masses’

By Muhammad Anis
July 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) rejected an increase in basic electricity tariff up to Rs7.50 per unit approved by the federal cabinet and termed it economic murder of the masses. In a statement on Saturday, the JI Central Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said the increase would hit both the common mem and the business community. “The masses have to pay for line losses, corruption, luxurious use of electricity by bureaucracy and government offices,” they said.