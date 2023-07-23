 
Sunday July 23, 2023
Peshawar

Three killed in Bajaur

By Our Correspondent
July 23, 2023

KHAR: Armed motorcyclists gunned down three persons on account of personal enmity at Aseel Tarogha area in Barang tehsil in Bajaur tribal district, a police official said on Saturday.

District Police Officer of Bajaur Nazir Khan while confirming the incident said that the armed motorcyclists committed the murders and managed to flee the scene.

He said that the motive behind the killings was a personal enmity. The official said that the accused escaped from the spot after committing the crime.