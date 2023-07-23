CCTV shows suicide bombers first attack guard at Bara tehsil building

PESHAWAR: The two suicide bombers, who attacked the tehsil building in Bara were clad in police-like uniform, had opened fire on the lone guard at the entrance before other cops retaliated.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident showed that a guard was attacked with automatic weapons by two armed men wearing black clothes to impersonate as cops. The policeman at the main gate died on the spot.

The attackers were then seen making their way towards the building in the busy Bara Bazaar in Khyber district. Explosives around the vest of both the attackers went off moments after the gunshots. Three policemen were martyred and 11 others injured in the attack on the tehsil building that houses a police station as well as offices of assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other officials. Senior police officials after the incident said the cops retaliated bravely after the bombers opened fire. They said the explosives around the body of the bombers went off when they were hit during the ensuing fight.

The explosions destroyed a portion of the building and many were trapped under the debris. Social media reports said the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its members Shahid Ullah Yousafzai and Hanzala Mohmand carried out the suicide attack.

Reports said the bombers came in a car that was stolen from outside a shopping mall in Rawalpindi a few days back and a case of its lifting was registered there.

Videos of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jahangir Afridi while mourning the death of his colleagues in Bara attack went viral on social media.

The DSP from Khyber asked KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan and other senior cops as to when this menace would end and for how long the children and families of the policemen would continue to suffer. The IGP and other officers tried to console the cop who continued crying after seeing the children of the martyred policemen.

Khyber is among the districts that witnessed a large number of attacks in the recent months.

Hours before the Khyber attack, two policemen were martyred and as many were wounded in a late night attack on a police checkpoint in Regi Model Town.

A day earlier, six FC soldiers were among eight people wounded in a suicide attack in the posh Hayatabad township of the provincial capital.