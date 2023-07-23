Man dies of snakebite in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A man who was bitten by a snake died in the Oghi area of the district on Saturday.
Rizwan Qureshi, according to his family, was clearing the well of his farmhouse when a snake bit him.
The injured was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Oghi where he passed away. PTI Leader: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf former lawmaker from Oghi Nawabzada Fared has clarified his political position saying that he couldn’t imagine parting ways with his party. He said that PTI’s chairman Imran and was passing through a difficult tenure of his life following the May 9 incident and he would never leave his leader in such a critical time in his life.
