16 PTI workers held in Shangla

SHANGLA: The police arrested 16 workers and office-bearers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after cases were registered against 35 PTI workers under maintenance of public order.

The police also raided the house of former PTI leader and minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Liaqat Yousafzai. However, they could not be arrested as they were not present in the house at the time of raid by the police.

A team of lawyers affiliated with Insaf Lawyers Forum first visited the prison in Timergara and then rushed to Peshawar to move Peshawar High Court for bail.

The local politicians and elders have condemned the police raids on the houses of PTI leaders and workers and termed them against the traditions of the area.