Symposium at GIK Institute: Experts say quantum technology reshaping industry

SWABI: The participants at a symposium here on Saturday said quantum technology and artificial intelligence were reshaping the industry and those who adapted to harness these capabilities would thrive in the digital age.

They were speaking at the first-ever international symposium on quantum technology at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

A panel of professors, experts and students of engineering disciplines discussed various topics and reached the conclusion that these emerging fields would bring about a revolution in the near future. Over 300 scholars and experts from across the country participated in the symposium.

Prof Dr Younus Fida Khattak, a known physicist, and provost of Pak-Austria of Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, was the chief guest.

Prof Khattak said that Pakistan needed renewable energy and quantum batteries to resolve the energy crisis.

“We hope that our talented youth will deliver considering the country’s power requirements. We have attached great expectations to our youth,” he said.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, said that quantum technologies would create various opportunities while reshaping research, business, and security and taking innovation to a new climax.

“It is essential for the researchers and vital for collaboration and cooperation among the countries,” he said, adding that the universities should exploit the potential of quantum technologies for the general benefits of society.

Prof Dr SM Hasan Zaidi said that the main objectives of the symposium were to create a conducive environment for working on quantum technology, formation of research groups in different areas and forging national and international collaboration.

“Quantum technology is expected to revolutionize the industrial sector, and it would unlock the potential in numerous fields,” he said.