PMLN leader concerned over law and order situation

PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) has asked the coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to quit, attributing the current state of insecurity and failed governance as the primary reasons for the call.

“The governor and the caretaker government have come under severe criticism for their inability to establish peace and order in the province. The rising incidents of terrorism and unrest in Peshawar and surrounding regions serve as stark evidence of the government’s shortcomings in ensuring public safety,” he added.

Arbab Khizer Hayat put forth a proposal for the urgent establishment of a new non-political governorship and a caretaker government in the province. He believed that a fresh approach was essential to address the security challenges effectively.