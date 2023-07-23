KP witnesses 665 terror incidents in one year

PESHAWAR: Over 660 terrorist incidents, including 14 suicide attacks and 145 bomb blast, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last one year.

North Waziristan witnessed the highest number of attacks from June 18, 2022 till June 18, 2023, followed by Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar, revealed the official statistics of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Bajaur, South Waziristan, Khyber, Bannu and Lakki Marwat also witnessed a higher number of terrorist incidents during the last one year. An increase in terrorist incidents had been witnessed in KP since mid-2021.

“In the last one year, 382 incidents of firing, 14 suicide attacks, 145 bomb blasts, 2 car bombings, 15 rocket attacks and 107 grenade attacks were reported across the province,” a source disclosed. Most of the firing incidents were those of target killing.

Among the districts, 140 incidents were reported alone in North Waziristan that has been troubled for the last many years.

As many as 81 of these incidents were reported in Dera Ismail Khan, 56 in Peshawar, 55 in Bajaur, 49 in South Waziristan and 48 each in Khyber and Lakki Marwat, 39 in Tank and 38 in Bannu.

“In the firing incidents, 85 were reported in North Waziristan, 70 in DIK, 33 in South Waziristan, 30 in Khyber, 29 in Tank and 19 in Peshawar,” said the source.

Eight of the 14 suicide attacks and both the car bomb attacks also happened in the troubled North Waziristan.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police officials said that during aggressive operations against terrorists in the last six months, 434 were held while 158 others were killed in different parts of KP. Out of those killed, 26 militants were carrying huge amounts of head money.

It is to be mentioned that police came under attack a number of times in the last one year.January remained the worst month for the KP Police during which 116 policemen were martyred. Around 100 cops lost lives in a single attack on the Peshawar Police headquarters on January 30.

As many as 32 other cops were martyred in the province between February 1 till July 20.

The force witnessed an increase in attacks in the last one week during which two suicide attacks were reported in Peshawar and Khyber, two cops were martyred in attack in Regi Model Town and attacks on police station in Matani and a post in Sarband were repulsed.