12,000 bikes fined, 864 impounded over violation

Islamabad : The Capital Police has launched a comprehensive operation against dangerous driving practices, particularly one-wheeling, reckless driving, riding heavy bikes without silencers and creating traffic disruptions.

The crackdown has been initiated which aims to ensure road safety and protect citizens' lives and property. During the ongoing month, the traffic police have taken stringent actions, resulting in over 12,000 traffic tickets issued to motorcyclists involved in various violations. Furthermore, more than 864 motorcycles have been impounded at various police stations as a consequence of their involvement in dangerous activities.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer orders special squads on major roads and important highways to perform duties to implement traffic laws effectively. The Capital Police warn citizens against the perils of one-wheeling and urge parents not to allow their children to use motorcycles engaged in such risky behaviour.