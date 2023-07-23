People are talking about

— the alarming fact that cigarette kiosks sprouting around educational institutions which encourage students to smoke and allow smokers to gather around in groups, making girl students uncomfortable and affect the smooth flow of traffic. People say smoking in public places should be prohibited and the government should ban the selling of any kind of tobacco products near schools, colleges and universities as this is a serious problem, so it is hoped it will be given the consideration that it deserves.

— the plea that more scholarships for students to study abroad should be awarded and while the suggestion appears reasonable, the fact is that thousands of students went to study abroad but unfortunately, only very few returned to serve the country. People say we have more universities than we can manage and they offer degrees in every subject, so it will be more productive if the scarce resources that we have are used to upgrade our own institutions of higher learning.

— the collapse of two major under construction utilities to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, which took the lives of twelve people when the wall of an under-construction bridge came crashing down near Golra Mor in Islamabad, while a speeding dumpster caused the death of eleven commuters using the single lane on Soan bridge in Rawalpindi because the other side caved in some time back. People say using poor quality materials to mint money indicates corruption by contractors

— how the news of a man committing suicide after harassment by online loan companies has brought the issue of private online lending into the limelight. People say this dirty business is flourishing due to inflation and regular increases in the prices of essential goods, as a result of which many fall into a vicious cycle of borrowing and paying interest, so while it is good the government has cracked down on these sharks, it should not get complacent on the issue.

— the fact that there are less than two million taxpayers in a country with a population of about 230 million, showing that only a few citizens pay taxes. People say most of the money-rich sectors are either based on a cash system with no way to measure their real worth or are exempt from the tax net under one pretext or another, like those hiding their money under the pretext of agriculture or under invoicing sales that give a big profit margin.

— the news that 395,166 Pakistanis, including many skilled professionals, left the country to seek employment abroad and how this huge outflow of human capital is alarming . People say the government should not remain insensitive to this situation and consider adopting measures to curb the present trend of the brain drain - which is hampering our long-term goal of achieving socio-economic development - by creating more jobs and better opportunities to encourage professionals to serve their own country.

— Naila Kiani who continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent of Broad Peak making her the first woman from Pakistan to climb all eight-thousand high peaks in the country, while adding the fact that she’s a mother of two, makes it a remarkable achievement. People say it hasn’t been easy as she has had to face online trolls in Pakistan who didn’t rate her as a climber, yet she’s defied them all to achieve this goal. — I.H.