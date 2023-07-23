Good hygiene must to avoid infections during monsoon

Rawalpindi : The incidences of diarrhoea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis A and E along with other seasonal infections have started registering a sharp increase in this region of the country after the setting in of monsoon and according to health experts, the key to avoid the infections is the consumption of safe drinking water and foodstuff.

Experts say that having good hygiene including washing hands properly with soap particularly after going to the toilet and before having foodstuff or meals is also a must to avoid monsoon related health threats.

The allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have already been receiving a significant number of patients with diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal infections from several localities of the district.

Experts say that to avoid a severe outbreak of seasonal infections in the days to come, people must take necessary preventive measures and the concerned government authorities should educate public on how to avoid monsoon related health threats. The incidences of various infections get higher during monsoon mainly because hot and humid weather allows bacteria to grow faster.

Experts fear that the situation may get worse if effective prevention and control measures are not taken well in time particularly by individuals. It is important that water pollution is the biggest threat to public health during monsoon in the country as the rain water after heavy rain falls accumulated on ground is mixed with sewerage and pollutes underground water aquifers.

The most common sources of water contamination are leaky or rusty underground water pipelines, cross-connections between water supply lines and sewerage drainage pipelines, improperly treated sewage disposal, agricultural chemicals and unclean storage tanks.

Experts say that by avoiding consumption of contaminated water, the spread of water-borne diseases can be avoided. Water having bacterial and chemical contamination is unsafe for human consumption. During monsoon, it is a must to protect water from contamination and drinking water must be sterilized by boiling or chlorination as ground water becomes contaminated due to frequent rains. According to health experts, the major causes behind spread of gastrointestinal diseases during monsoon are consumption of unsafe drinking water, unfit foodstuff and poorly stored cooked food. People should use boiled or chlorinated water for drinking and kitchen utensils should not be washed from stagnant sources of water.

Experts say that water to be used in kitchens should be stored in clean tanks and covered utensils while boiled water after cooling should be used for preparing ice at home and ice being sold in markets should be avoided.