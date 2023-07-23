Parking issues discussed

Islamabad : A group of academic researchers from different universities including QAU, IIU, NUST, LUMS and Ibadat University has proposed to the government an effective model of parking in Islamabad. As per the model, spaces will be allotted to vehicles and parking areas will be well managed. The model is equally effective for indoor and outdoor parking.

Prof Dr Muhammad Zaman, the principal researcher of the project, says that universities have potential to offer solutions to civic problems but unfortunately these solutions are flouted by inconsistency in policies about urban planning. He said little care has been taken for car parking in Islamabad, a city which is growing faster. He said he and his team could develop an app using which citizens would be able to get their parking spaces booked beforehand and this system is equally workable at indoor and outdoor parking facilities.

He said the initiative is part of an HEC-funded project titled Optimum Use of Available Resources, offering solutions to traffic problems in Islamabad. Prof Nabi Bux Jummani, Vice President of IIUI, appreciated the team efforts and added that there is a need to introduce courses on road safety at school and university levels.