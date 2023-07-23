Senate society’s employees get allotment letters

Islamabad : Deputy Chairman of the Senate Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi has said that the long-standing demand of the members of the Senate Employees Housing Society has been fulfilled. Allottees have also been given the allotment letters of the plots.

Expressing these views, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi stated the work of Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society has started and addressed the ceremony of distribution of allotments letters.

Former senator Pir Sabir Ali Shah, Sardar Yakub Nasir, MNA Shahid Akhtar, Chairman Society Muhammad Ali Azam, Society President Sher Ali Khan, Sarfaraz Bugti, General Secre­tary Shehzad Ahmed Sheikh, Zahid Awan, Rao Kamran, Halalur Reh­man, Prince Umar and others participated in this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi said that today I am happy that I am formally starting the work of Senate Employees Society. The work of this society was stopped for a long time now we have given happy news to all these victims. Very soon all these elites will settle in their homes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Society, Muhammad Ali Azam, thanked the Deputy Chairman of the Senate and said that today our long-standing demand has been fulfilled, now very soon we will complete the work of this society. MNA Shahida Akhtar while addressing the ceremony said that the present government and the members of the Senate have given special attention to this society and today its work has started. I congratulate all the allottees and hope that all the members of the society will use all their abilities to build this society and help the allottees to build their houses very soon. At the end of the ceremony, letters were distributed among all the authorities.