Waste lying on banks of Nullah Leh creating problems for residents

Islamabad : Huge amount of plastic waste removed during the cleanliness operation is still lying on the banks of Nullah Leh where it can create problems for the residents in the monsoon .

According to the details, all the concerned departments diligently put in their best efforts to remove waste material from the Nullah Leh before advent of the monsoon season. They used heavy machinery and carried out work round the clock to remove waste material and ensure smooth flow of water in the Nullah Leh.

But they are yet to transfer this waste material from banks of the Nullah Leh to any other location where it can be disposed of in line with the set criterion. The relevant authorities have already submitted a report in which they stated that all sixteen drains falling into Leh Nullah have been cleared according to the plan prepared in May this year.

They have established five Field Response Units at different locations including Bagh Sardaran, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Liaquat Bagh, Commercial Market and Moti Mehal. These units will house field staff and heavy machinery to address any emergencies during the monsoon season. As per the notification issued by the local administration, dumping any type of garbage into small and big drains would be prohibited, the violation of which would lead to immediate arrest and registration of case.

An official said "All monitoring cells will work under a central District Emergency Operation Centre that will be established in the coming days. We will gather real-time data about level of water in the Nullah Leh. We have also set all the protocols to deal with any kind of situation during rainspells."