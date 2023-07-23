10-year-old girl molested

Rawalpindi : A 10-year-old daughter of speech-deprived parents was raped by her uncle in Rawal­pindi. The alleged rape suspect, reportedly, went to the victim’s house where she was alone, the police said, adding, taking advantage of her loneliness, the suspect forcibly raped her.

In the application lodged with the Sadiqabad police station, the victim's father said that the accused rapist Khalid Mahmood was his real elder brother and the victim's maternal uncle.

The Sadiqabad police have registered the case on the complaint of the victim's father and arrested the accused with the help of human intelligence and modern technology within a few hours. SP (Rawal) Faisal Saleem said that sexual assault of women and innocent children is intolerable. However, concrete evidences have been collected and Challan would be submitted before the court of law on the basis of scientific evidences.