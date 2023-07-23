Patient dies during surgery, police book surgeon and staff

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have booked a surgeon and his staff of a private clinic at Sector G-8 when a patient died during his knee surgery due to their alleged negligence.

Amer Habib Minhas, lodged a written complaint with the Karachi Company police station, saying that Mohammad Sajid, son of Mohammad Qasim, a resident of G-7/2, was his brother-in-law who got admitted in the private clinic at G/8 at 9 a.m. to undergo a fracture surgery on his right knee and deposited Rs250,0­00 for operation fee, the patient's relatives conducted all the tests of the patient, the report were normal. The next day, the surgeon, associate surgeons and the nursing staff took the patient to the operation theatre at 11:30 p.m., the complainant said and maintained that after 2 hours, doctors called the patient's son Hamza and said that the patient had a heart attack during the operation. However, the doctors reassured that the patient's condition is out of danger.

The relatives of the patient kept waiting till the evening, while, the hospital staff was avoiding to face them. However, the staff handed over the body to the relatives at 5:45 p.m. Meanwhile, the main surgeon and his team managed to escape from the hospital. The complainant claimed that they surgeon and his staff committed criminal negligence as excessive dose of anaesthesia caused death of the patient. The police have registered FIR under sections 322/ 34 PPC and started investigation.