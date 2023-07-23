Gunman trying to sneak into Red Zone arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested a suspect with weapon who tried to enter in the Red Zone. The Police have recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession, a police spokesman said.

Because of stringent security taken in and around the Red Zone, the Islamabad police have arrested the accused who tried to sneak into the sensitive security zone. Police team also recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession. The accused was identified as Waqar Hussain. The accused was a resident of Para Chinar. Accused was shifted to Secretariat police station for further investigation.