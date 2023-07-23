Principals fear delay in Student Fund distribution after FDE move

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has come in for strong criticism over the new mechanism for utilising the Student Fund by government colleges it regulates in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Principals insist the FDE's ‘unnecessary’ move to subject the use of that money to its formal consent will render the entire process complex and sluggish hampering the functioning of educational institutions.

According to them, previously, the authority over the use of the Student Fund collected by colleges belonged to their heads, drawing and disbursing officers, and accountants, so disbursements were made on time.

"Until now, we effectively used the Student Funds through a streamlined system to pay daily-wage employees, ensure routine maintenance of our buildings, disburse scholarship amounts to disadvantaged students, carry out extracurricular activities, and cover other essential expenses, but now the FDE has "needlessly" messed it up by making it mandatory for Student Fund cheques to be signed by its designated officers in addition to our DDOs," a college head said. She said that the new financial procedure had added unnecessary complexity and slowdown to the entire disbursement process.

Another principal said she felt offended by the introduction of the co-signatory to the Student Fund cheques as the move clearly showed that the FDE distrusted the financial management of colleges. "We [principals] are the most senior officers in colleges and are held in high repute by everyone in the field, so the imposition of the co-signatory is tantamount to considering us to be untrustworthy. This [FDE] behaviour is simply outrageous," she said.

The principal also said the new mechanism would delay payments from the Student Fund as colleges were required to send their staff members to the FDE daily to get cheques signed by the co-signatory. She warned that the time-wasting exercise could cause chaotic situations at the directorate. A college DDO claimed that the FDE's move exhibited its poor understanding of how educational institutions actually worked.

He said the previous efficient and effective Student Fund disbursement system, which had the DDO as the sole signatory to the cheques, should be restored to prevent unnecessary complications and smooth payments. "It is unreasonable to expect the co-signatory to clear hundreds of cheques daily besides doing other work," he said. Another drawing and disbursing officer told 'The News' that public sector educational institutions had a robust check and balance system in the name of internal and external audits, so the regulator should stop experimenting with new models of financial management for them and should facilitate them in furthering the cause of formal education in the region.

"The FDE should promote a conducive learning environment in schools and colleges rather than burden them with unnecessary administrative complexities,” he said. An official at the FDE pointed out irregularities in the directorate's financial affairs and claimed that items worth millions of rupees had been missing from stocks with the stock register not maintained since 2015. He added that records of the general and cash branches had anomalies raising questions about the education regulator's will and ability to manage its own financial matters.