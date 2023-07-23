Strict action against e-challan defaulters initiated

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has ordered to take proper action against the defaulters who avoid to deposit fine money on their E-challan tickets, the police spokesman said.

The E-challan tickets were issued from Safe City Islamabad to all vehicle owners who violated traffic rules with the help of Safe City automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras. Several challan were issued to the drivers for repeatedly violating the traffic rules. In case of non-submission of challan, the vehicles were traced and impounded in the police stations with the help of modern technology brief cam alerts and safe city cameras in Safe City. Due to these measures e-challan defaulters submitted 220 challan worth of Rs49,000.

Vehicle owners can also submit their challan through Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet. CPO Safe City said that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in case of non-submission of challan. He added that the modern system of e-challan made through Safe City Islamabad modern cameras is continually being improved to ensure compliance with traffic rules and to prevent accidents through the use of modern technology.