Minister reviews drainage steps

LAHORE : Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, on directions by the Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, visited different areas of the provincial metropolis to review the drainage arrangements in the wake of torrential rain on Saturday. The minister went to Lakshmi Chowk, Nabbha Road, Jain Mandir, Lyton Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Chauburji, Multan Road, Ghulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Canal Road Muslim Town and other localities, and inspected the working of dewatering machinery and performance of relevant staff.