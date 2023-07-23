LWMC continues cleaning operation in heavy rain

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its cleaning operation in heavy rain in the city here on Saturday.

LWMC operation teams were active in the field to carry out cleaning duties even during rain. On the instructions of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, the officers and workers were present in the field to ensure timely disposal for the convenience of the citizens. To ensure smooth drainage of water, instructions have been issued to specifically remove shopping bags and wrappers from the streets. LWMC was ensuring special cleanliness measures at 81 choking points of nine towns of the city for which 891 workers have been deputed in three shifts. In case of strong winds and heavy rains, zonal officers will remain on red alert and will ensure the presence of workers at the choking point.

More than 6,000 waste containers were being cleared as per the routine operation. Manual sweeping, container clearance process was also being done during rain. Special cleaning arrangements have been made around the choking points of the city.