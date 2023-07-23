Surgery conducted without power in Services Hospital

LAHORE : Doctors at Services Hospital were forced to conduct operations of patients without electricity after generators stopped working when they run out of diesel.

In a video circulating on social media, doctors in ENT operation theatre complained about loadshedding and even lack of electricity supply through generators. Patients were suffering due to extreme heat and muggy weather.

As an operation theatre needs to be kept shut to prevent infections, lack of air-conditioning system or even fans make it difficult for doctors and patients to cope with the sultry conditions.

All equipment and machinery needed to conduct operations were rendered dysfunctional.

Doctors were of the view that electricity supply was maintained in VVIP block where air-conditioning system was functioning smoothly. Services Hospital MS Dr Ihtisham-ul-Haq was not available for comments.

Rainwater enters LGH

The rainwater accumulated on Ferozepur Road entered the premises of Lahore General Hospital following heavy rain in the provincial capital on Saturday.

The level of Ferozepur Road is higher than General Hospital and the rainwater entered the hospital every time it rains. The administration cancelled the holidays of works department and sanitary workers during rainy days. The blood bank was shifted to an outdoor building before the rains. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said the employees are fully mobilised for drainage of rainwater. All the departments including blood bank are working as normal.

Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar directed the administration to provide maximum convenience to the patients and make suitable arrangements for upcoming rainfalls.

The MS and Principal continued to monitor the water drainage situation and the LGH management managed to clear rainwater.