Rivers’ flow on the rise after torrential rains

LAHORE : Rivers’ flows are on the rise following torrential rains in the catchment area.

According to a water report issued by Wapda on Saturday, the position of rivers inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 297,300 cusecs and Outflows 239,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 65,700 cusecs and Outflows 65,700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 237,000 cusecs and Outflow 237,000, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 57,400 cusecs and Outflows 10,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 119,600 cusecs and Outflows 111,000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 288,000 cusecs and Outflows 280,500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 299,700 cusecs and Outflows 320,100 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 221,800 cusecs and Outflows 203,800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 185,200 cusecs and Outflows 152,000 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 144,600 cusecs and Outflows 91,400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 65,500 cusecs and Outflows 26,200 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 103,200 cusecs and Outflow 92,700 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 30,100 cusecs and Outflows 19,000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage) Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,402 feet, present level 1,523.89 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 4.361 Million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,213.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 5.207 MAF.