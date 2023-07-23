Nephew kills uncle over minor issue

LAHORE : A 45-year-old man was shot dead by his nephew over a minor issue in Kahana area on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Asghar Ali, a resident of Kachwana village, Kahana. The victim and the accused Usman had an exchange of harsh words over issue of a goat. The accused got infuriated, whipped out his pistol and shot his uncle to death. The accused escaped from the scene while the body of the victim was shifted to the morgue.
