Torrential rain: Use all resources for water drainage: CM

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday has directed to expeditiously drain water from the low-lying areas.

He directed that all resources and machinery should be utilised for water drainage and take effective measures on emergency basis so that difficulties of the citizens can be redressed timely.

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Wasa, Rescue 1122, PDMA and administration have been alerted due to rains in all cities of Punjab including Lahore. Naqvi directed that the officers should remain in the field till the completion of water drainage work adding that traffic flow should be maintained through an effective management.

In a tweet, Caretaker Chief Minister stated that 203 mm record downpour occurred in five hours in provincial capital. “I commend Wasa and the district administration for clearing 95% rainwater in provincial capital,” he said adding Wasa and the district administration should keep up their work with the same spirit.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi visited Badshahi Mosque on Saturday and inspected the Holy relics section. He expressed his indignation over the poor state of condition of the Holy relics section and directed to upgrade the Holy relics section.

Naqvi stated that the arrangements to preserve the Holy relics attributed to the greatest ever personalities of the world should be of highest quality and each Holy relic should be preserved separately in an excellent manner.

He directed to constitute a special committee for the upgradation of the Holy relics section. The committee will present its final plan in coming few days. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death incident of two children due to falling down into a puddle in Wazirabad. Moreover, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message on the social media website Twitter stated, ''I have taken prompt action on receiving information about electricity breakdown in the operation theatres of Services Hospital today. A two-member committee has been constituted under the headship of Secretary Health to investigate the incident. The committee will investigate the electricity breakdown incident from every aspect and will present its report tonight.''